JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Patton sweeps EB at home

The Patton JV boys basketball team withstood a late threat from East Burke on Tuesday and hung on for a 31-29 home victory.

Brady Chamberlain led the JV Panthers (3-2) with 12 points, with Noah Goodman adding nine. Zack Crawford scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the second half for the JV Cavaliers (1-2).

Freedom 58, Draughn 50

The JV Patriots (3-0) preserved their spot as the county’s lone undefeated team by hanging on in a game they led by 21 at halftime. Braxton King led FHS with 13 points, including one 3-pointer in each quarter. Kristafer Creekmore, Jaylin Michaux and Gabe Ferguson added seven each.

The JV Wildcats (0-5) were led by 21 points from Jacob Mull, who went 11 of 12 from the foul line. Keadon Miller added 12 more points for DHS in the loss.

GIRLS

Patton 48, EB 13

Bailey Dooley scored a game-high 17 points and Jenaya Johnson added 15 as they led the JV Lady Panthers (3-3) to Tuesday’s blowout home win, the team’s second straight win.

EB (0-3) was led by eight points from Addie Fortenberry.