JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Perry-led Patton boys improve to 9-0

Jake Perry scored 15 of his game-high 19 points after halftime Tuesday to lead the host Patton JV boys basketball team to a 56-47 win over Hibriten.

Perry paced the JV Panthers (9-0 NWFAC) in scoring for a ninth straight game to open the season as they escaped a 24-18 halftime deficit to stay perfect.

Ethan Miller added 10 points for Patton, and Kaden Bostian and Kalib Michaels added six each.

GIRLS

Patton 26, Hibriten 18

The JV Lady Panthers (4-1-1 NWFAC) were victorious Tuesday at home as Savanna Pinkerton led the way with 11 points. Lainey Poteet added six points for Patton.

EB 25, Draughn 14

Chloe Cook scored a game-high 13 points and teammate Ambria White added nine as the host JV Lady Cavaliers (4-1 NWFAC) defeated the rival JV Lady Wildcats (0-3-1 NWFAC) on Tuesday. No Draughn statistics were available.