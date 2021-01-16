JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Three county teams stay unbeaten

LENOIR — The three-time defending Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion East Burke JV boys basketball team made it 19 straight league wins spanning the last three seasons on Friday as the JV Cavaliers defeated host Hibriten, 40-29.

EB (3-0 NWFAC) opened up a comfortable 25-13 margin after the first of two 20-minute, running-clock halves.

The Cavs’ Ian Cox and Caleb Hudson both hit double digits for the third straight game, with Cox scoring all 13 of his points before intermission and Hudson scoring 11 of his game-high 17 in the opening half.

Patton 36, Hibriten 26

The day before, it was Patton’s turn for a double-digit triumph at Hibriten to stay undefeated as the JV Panthers (4-0 NWFAC) moved within one of matching last season’s win total already.

Patton led 12-5 at the half and held off Hibriten from there. Jake Perry led Patton with 11 points and Ethan Miller added six to top seven other PHS players who scored in the win.

S. Caldwell 59, Freedom 28

The JV Patriots (1-2, 0-2 NWC) fell in lopsided fashion Friday in Sawmills. Julian Castro hit two 3-pointers and led Freedom with 10 points.

GIRLS