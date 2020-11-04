Key figures from Fat Friday rivalry reflect

TIM MCMAHON

McMahon coached Freedom from 1995 until 2005, becoming the winningest coach in Fat Friday series history with an 8-3 record, including six straight victories from 1997 through 2002.

“I grew up in the rivalry, and I can remember going to that game — I think it may have been the first one ever played. I was a little fella. I remember how it just galvanized the whole county. It seemed like everybody in the county was there. I venture to say there’s not another event that had that kind of attendance. I played in it, so I had that perspective of those butterflies turning into big old buzzards in my stomach. There was a lot on the line for the community and for each school. And, of course, coming back and coaching in it, it just kept getting bigger. Growing up watching it was important, then playing in it was important, then while coaching it, it just seemed to grow. It was a special game. Having those experiences with Fat Friday, it was a marquee event. It was a Super Bowl, from my thoughts.”

COL. TERRY CONNELLY

Connelly was a key player in East Burke’s Fat Friday IV win in 1977, a narrow 14-13 triumph in Connelly’s senior season. He later served as the commander of the Freedom JROTC program.