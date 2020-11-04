Key figures from Fat Friday rivalry reflect

(EDITOR’S NOTE: From 1974 until 2008, crowds at Fat Friday games regularly reached five figures. Freedom won 19 of those on-field rivalry matchups but later forfeited one win, making the heated series 18-17 during the era in which they were the county’s lone prep programs.)
WAYNE FLETCHER
Fletcher tallied the most wins by any East Burke coach in Fat Friday history, leading the Cavaliers to a 6-5 series record from 1984-94, including three straight wins to start his tenure. He also defeated the most other coaches in the history of the series (four).
“I coached in the first one, and there were 22 straight Fat Fridays where I was either an assistant coach or a head coach. It was just always a big game. A lot of times, making the playoffs would be anticlimactic to winning a Fat Friday game. In 1990 when Pete Stout was head coach at Freedom and they were really a good team with Leon Johnson and a host of other real good players, we beat them down at East Burke in double overtime. I think that was the only double overtime game. I remember all the coaches and the camaraderie of all the coaching staffs. Not only your own coaching staff, but how much we thought of each other. We were all a coaching fraternity. There was one coach from Charlotte who told me one time that the coaches down there hated the other coaches and wouldn’t even talk. It’s not like that here.”
TIM MCMAHON
McMahon coached Freedom from 1995 until 2005, becoming the winningest coach in Fat Friday series history with an 8-3 record, including six straight victories from 1997 through 2002.
“I grew up in the rivalry, and I can remember going to that game — I think it may have been the first one ever played. I was a little fella. I remember how it just galvanized the whole county. It seemed like everybody in the county was there. I venture to say there’s not another event that had that kind of attendance. I played in it, so I had that perspective of those butterflies turning into big old buzzards in my stomach. There was a lot on the line for the community and for each school. And, of course, coming back and coaching in it, it just kept getting bigger. Growing up watching it was important, then playing in it was important, then while coaching it, it just seemed to grow. It was a special game. Having those experiences with Fat Friday, it was a marquee event. It was a Super Bowl, from my thoughts.”
COL. TERRY CONNELLY
Connelly was a key player in East Burke’s Fat Friday IV win in 1977, a narrow 14-13 triumph in Connelly’s senior season. He later served as the commander of the Freedom JROTC program.
“The best competition of football in this county. When you allow those schools of that size, one on each end of the county, to play each other in a game where one end of the county thinks that it’s better than the other end of the county, you talk junk about that end of the county, they talk junk about you, and you get to go out on the football field on Friday night and everybody in the county is at that game, regardless if it’s at East Burke of Freedom, it’s just one of those competition moments that you never forget. The very first time (I played in it), it was kind of nervous because there were just so many people. But then as you matured into Fat Fridays, you realized that if you were making a name for yourself in football, this was the game to do it.”
MARK FARRIS
Farris quarterbacked Freedom to an 8-7 win in 1974’s inaugural Fat Friday, the first of three straight FHS victories in the rivalry. Farris also played under Patriots coach Jug Wilson at Glen Alpine.
“We never played in front of a crowd that big before. That first year at Freedom, I know when school was out on that Friday at 3 o’clock, we went to McDonald’s and we were going to eat, but everyone had butterflies and we couldn’t eat. So, we came back to the dressing room and hung out for maybe an hour. When we walked out the door, the parking lot was already full at 4:30 or 5 o’clock. People were starting to park everywhere and walk in and we thought, ‘Man!’ They brought in bleachers to put in both end zones and put a rope around them. I know when we came down the gravel there to the field, people were everywhere. The Freedom side was full, the East Burke side was full and they were standing all around the field. It was hyped and a big deal, you know?”
