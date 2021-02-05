King career-high helps Patton girls top Draughn, end 3-game skid

VALDESE — Zakiah King helped the Patton varsity girls basketball team put a stop to its recent three-game slide with a 62-51 victory over cross-county rival Draughn on the road Friday in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference action.

The Lady Panthers (5-4 NWFAC) got 29 points from No. 30 as King, a junior post, led the team with a career-high effort, followed by 12 points from senior Nevaeh Duckworth to win minus injured senior point guard Reece Fisher, last season’s Burke County scoring leader.

Patton dominated in the first and fourth quarters, with Draughn (2-2 NWFAC) staging a vicious comeback in the middle periods in the battle between teams vying for the league’s second and final state playoff berth.

After Patton was up 22-11 through 8 minutes, DHS’ Kaitlyn Kincaid (14 points), Haley Lowman (12 points) and Ella Abernathy (12 points) took what was a 28-16 deficit at halftime and turned it into a 40-40 tie at the end of the third quarter.

But King put up 11 of her 29 in the final frame, most of those coming within the first few minutes of the quarter to give the guests some breathing room back.