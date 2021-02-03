L-R announces 2021 football recruiting class

HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne head football coach Mike Jacobs on Wednesday announced the addition of 26 players on national signing day. The class is made up of nine players from South Carolina, six from North Carolina, five from Georgia, three from Florida, two from Ohio and one from Virginia.

The Bears added 14 players on defense, 10 players on offense and two special teamers.

"Any time you can add quality people, quality players, guys who are team captains or state champions, you add tremendous value to your culture," said Jacobs, who capped a second recruiting class with the program but has yet to lead L-R into game action in his nearly 14 months on the job after replacing Drew Cronic.

The South Atlantic Conference postponed its 2020 fall season to this spring. The NCAA Division II playoffs will also be held this spring.

"Going forward, those are the types of student-athletes we like to recruit” Jacobs continued. “This has been as abnormal of a recruiting cycle that we've had. We weren't able to go see guys but were fortunate to have them on campus. We couldn't be more excited about the depth and quality of the guys we brought in today."