L-R announces attendance policy for shortened spring football season

HICKORY — In accordance with current local, state and federal health guidelines, Lenoir-Rhyne University on Monday announced its attendance policy for home football games this spring. As previously announced, no fans or parents from visiting teams will be permitted at L-R home games during the pandemic-altered season.
L-R will welcome a maximum capacity of 1,200 fans into Moretz Stadium for its two scheduled regular-season home contests: vs. Barton (March 20, 4 p.m.) and vs. Catawba (April 10, 1 p.m.).
Bears Club seating will be designated on the home-side bleachers, L-R says, for members who give at a level to receive season tickets. The remaining seating throughout Moretz Stadium will be designated for students, faculty and staff along with parents and family members of L-R players.
Due to the limited capacity, no general admission tickets will be sold, and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The seating capacity takes into consideration the ability for spectators to safely social distance while watching the game.
Gates will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff. The Bears Club gold lot will also open one hour prior to game time for members who receive gold-level parking benefits, contingent on field conditions due to inclement weather. No tailgating will be allowed on campus, and no food will be permitted inside of Moretz Stadium. There will be no concessions available.
Spectators will be required to follow all COVID safety protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing. All fans will be required to go through a health screening and temperature check when entering the stadium.
L-R says it will continue to stream as many home events as possibly on the L-R Sports Network at lrbears.com/watch or on Roku on the SAC Live app.
The L-R administration will continue to monitor the guidelines set forth by governmental agencies in the coming weeks and months, and L-R says any decisions about future attendance policy changes will be based on the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, spectators and the greater Hickory community.
Under first-year coach Mike Jacobs, the two-time defending South Atlantic Conference champion Bears will play a four-game SAC schedule this spring, starting this Friday at 5 p.m. at Newberry. The SAC will hold a one-game playoff after that, on April 17. The NCAA has announced it will not hold its Division II playoffs for football this spring.