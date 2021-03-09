L-R announces attendance policy for shortened spring football season

HICKORY — In accordance with current local, state and federal health guidelines, Lenoir-Rhyne University on Monday announced its attendance policy for home football games this spring. As previously announced, no fans or parents from visiting teams will be permitted at L-R home games during the pandemic-altered season.

L-R will welcome a maximum capacity of 1,200 fans into Moretz Stadium for its two scheduled regular-season home contests: vs. Barton (March 20, 4 p.m.) and vs. Catawba (April 10, 1 p.m.).

Bears Club seating will be designated on the home-side bleachers, L-R says, for members who give at a level to receive season tickets. The remaining seating throughout Moretz Stadium will be designated for students, faculty and staff along with parents and family members of L-R players.

Due to the limited capacity, no general admission tickets will be sold, and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The seating capacity takes into consideration the ability for spectators to safely social distance while watching the game.