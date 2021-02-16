L-R men bounce back with win

HICKORY — Cooper Fowler went for a season-high 18 points (13 in the second half) on 6-of-10 shooting and added a career-high five blocked shots as the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team defeated Mars Hill 71-65 on Monday night in Shuford Gymnasium.
R.J. Gunn had 14 points and Mason Hawks added 11 for the Bears (8-3 South Atlantic Conf.), who rebounded from a loss Saturday in their first game in two weeks.
L-R trailed 32-20 but closed the first half on a 16-4 run. The Bears’ lead was cut to 66-63 with 2:21 to play, but Gunn answered with a 3-pointer to help turn the Lions away for good. L-R made 10 3s as a team, its fifth game with double-digit makes this season.
WOMEN
Newberry 72, L-R 61
Despite shooting a season-best 58 percent from the floor, the L-R women could not overcome a season-high 24 turnovers in a SAC road loss late Monday.
Emily Harman led the Bears (4-11, 4-10) with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists on the night. The freshman has now scored 50 points in her last two games for L-R. Mallory Sherrill added 15 points and five rebounds for the Bears.
It was another L-R game featuring a pair of ex-Burke County prep standouts as Bears freshman Blaikley Crooks (Freedom H.S.) got her second career start, going scoreless in 13 minutes, and Newberry’s Ariana Hawkins (East Burke H.S.) played less than 1 minute in her team’s win.