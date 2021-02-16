L-R men bounce back with win

HICKORY — Cooper Fowler went for a season-high 18 points (13 in the second half) on 6-of-10 shooting and added a career-high five blocked shots as the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team defeated Mars Hill 71-65 on Monday night in Shuford Gymnasium.

R.J. Gunn had 14 points and Mason Hawks added 11 for the Bears (8-3 South Atlantic Conf.), who rebounded from a loss Saturday in their first game in two weeks.

L-R trailed 32-20 but closed the first half on a 16-4 run. The Bears’ lead was cut to 66-63 with 2:21 to play, but Gunn answered with a 3-pointer to help turn the Lions away for good. L-R made 10 3s as a team, its fifth game with double-digit makes this season.

WOMEN

Newberry 72, L-R 61

Despite shooting a season-best 58 percent from the floor, the L-R women could not overcome a season-high 24 turnovers in a SAC road loss late Monday.

Emily Harman led the Bears (4-11, 4-10) with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists on the night. The freshman has now scored 50 points in her last two games for L-R. Mallory Sherrill added 15 points and five rebounds for the Bears.