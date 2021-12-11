L-R men fall 91-89 to Catawba in OT

SALISBURY -- T.J. Nesmith scored a career-high 21 points but Lenoir-Rhyne fell to Catawba 91-89 in overtime on Saturday night at Goodman Gymnasium.

The Bears erased a 13-point deficit with 9:51 to play to force an extra period but couldn't complete the comeback attempt.

L-R (3-5, 2-3 SAC) had five players score in double figures for the first time since Feb. 13 against Anderson. This is the third game this season for the Bears that has been decided by three points or less. L-R has lost two straight against Catawba (4-6, 3-5 SAC) and the Indians have scored exactly 91 points in both games.

The Indians scored the first six points of overtime and held the Bears without a point for the first 3:03. Catawba's OT lead would swell to as many as seven points but L-R cut it to three with 26 seconds to go. Catawba sank a pair of free throws late to seal the win.

The Bears will return home for the first time since Nov. 20 when Anderson comes to Hickory on Wednesday. That game starts a four-game homestand for the Bears with tip-off coming at 7:30 p.m.

