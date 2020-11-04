L-R men's basketball picked 3rd in SAC

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men's basketball team was picked to finish in third place in the South Atlantic Conference preseason coaches' poll as announced by the league Wednesday.

Additionally, R.J. Gunn and Darius Simmons have each earned preseason first team All-SAC accolades.

The Bears earned one first-place vote and finished behind traditional powers Lincoln Memorial and Queens in the poll. L-R returns 99.5 percent of last season’s scoring.

Gunn was an all-region selection last year as he averaged 19.6 points per game and led the Bears with 6.8 rebounds per game. The forward scored in double figures in all but one game with a season-high of 36 points.

Simmons averaged 17.6 points, good for 10th in the conference. He led the Bears by converting 83.3 percent from the free-throw line. Simmons finished second on the team with 71 assists and had three games of 30 or more points, like Gunn, hitting double figures all but once.

The Bears tip off their historic 100th season on Nov. 21 when they host Queens at 4 p.m.

Women picked 10th