L-R men's basketball postpones first 4 games due to COVID testing

HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne this week announced scheduling revisions for four men's basketball games.

The game scheduled for Tuesday against Limestone was postponed over the weekend. The other games affected are the game at Newberry on Nov. 28, the game at Anderson on Dec. 5 and the home opener against Catawba on Dec. 9.

All four games are postponed, and makeup dates have not yet been announced.

L-R says the postponements were necessary to meet the minimum NCAA and South Atlantic Conference COVID testing and quarantining standards as outlined in the SAC “Return to Play” protocol for basketball. The Bears will now tentatively start the season Dec. 12 at SAC foe Tusculum.

The L-R women’s team last week had announced its first three games of the season were also postponed for the same reason. Those games have now been rescheduled, and the women’s team opens the season Dec. 5 at Anderson. The home opener will be Dec. 9 against Catawba.

Also earlier this month, L-R announced that outside fans will not be permitted to attend men's or women's games through at least Dec. 31.

All L-R games will be broadcasted on the Bears Sports Network at lrbears.com/watch.