L-R overpowers Wingate, 44-21

WINGATE — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team dominated Wingate in a 44-21 road victory on Friday night as the Bears clinched an undefeated shortened spring regular season and a berth in the inaugural South Atlantic Conference championship game on April 17.

The Bears (3-0) had been set to end the regular season April 10 at home vs. rival Catawba but recently announced that game has been canceled.

L-R held previously unbeaten Wingate to minus-43 rushing yards on the game and zero first downs in the first half as they surged to an insurmountable 30-0 lead.

After a pair of Chase Allbaugh field goals to open the scoring, a strip sack by Quentin Hayes was scooped by Preston Joseph and returned 5 yards for the first touchdown of the game.

Grayson Willingham hit Deondre Lester for a 34-yard touchdown on the Bears next possession and then scrambled for a 9-yard TD to put L-R up 27. After a Chris Brown interception and return, Allbaugh buried his third field goal of the half as time expired.

Dareke Young scored his first TD of the season and Dwayne McGee found the end zone for the Bears in the second half.