L-R’s Simmons hits scoring milestone in win

WISE, Va. — Darius Simmons became the 54th player in the 100 years of Lenoir-Rhyne men's basketball to top 1,000 career points as the Bears defeated host Virginia-Wise, 98-63, late Wednesday in South Atlantic Conference action.
It was the Bears’ first win by 30-plus since 2018 as they finished two off the single-game team record for assists with 29.
Needing five points to hit the milestone, Simmons finished well above that with 21 in just 19 minutes and went 8 of 11 from the field, making three 3-pointers. Freshman Tim Steele had a career-high 14 points for L-R (4-1).
R.J. Gunn — who is now 13 points away from joining Simmons in the 1,000-point club — scored 12, and Mason Hawks scored seven and led L-R with eight assists.
The L-R women (1-5) lost the first game in Wednesday’s doubleheader, 70-63, despite Olivia Nunn’s first career double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds). Bears freshman guard Blaikley Crooks (Freedom H.S.) had 10 points, three rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes off the bench, her third consecutive double-digit scoring game.
L-R’s Emily Harman (16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists) and Hanna McClung (11 points) also hit double figures in the loss.
Citadel suffers 1st loss
The Citadel men’s team fell in Southern Conference play late Wednesday at home against Furman, 94-88, the Bulldogs’ first loss of the season to end their best start in the last 101 seasons.
Clay Mounce led the Paladins (9-3, 3-0) with 29 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Kaiden Rice scored led the Bulldogs (8-1, 1-1) with 20 points, and Hayden Brown had 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The Citadel sophomore guard Fletcher Abee (Freedom H.S.) had five points and three assists as he was held in single digits for the first time since the season opener in Wednesday’s game, which was just the team’s second since Dec. 22.
Long break at UNCA
The UNC-Asheville women’s team has not played since last year, Dec. 31, having had four games postponed since then. Before the break, senior guard Amaryah Corpening (Freedom H.S.) was continuing a stellar season for the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-1 Big South) with a string of three consecutive double-figure scoring games for the second time this season.
Corpening posted 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals Dec. 20 at High Point and followed with 11 points, five boards, three assists and three steals Dec. 30 vs. Longwood, against whom the next day she added 10 points, six boards, three assists and two steals.
UNCA is scheduled to return to play at conference foe Charleston Southern both today and Saturday.
Davenport double-doubles
Converse College women’s sophomore center Sierra Davenport (Freedom H.S.) posted a double-double earlier this month in an exhibition contest at NCAA Division I UNC-Greensboro.
Davenport came off the bench Jan. 3, and in 24 minutes, was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field for 10 points. She added 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks for the Valkyries (1-0). The previous game, Davenport went for seven points and four rebounds vs. another D-I program, Lipscomb.
Converse restarts Conference Carolinas play tonight and Saturday vs. Emmanuel College (Ga.).