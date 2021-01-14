L-R’s Simmons hits scoring milestone in win

WISE, Va. — Darius Simmons became the 54th player in the 100 years of Lenoir-Rhyne men's basketball to top 1,000 career points as the Bears defeated host Virginia-Wise, 98-63, late Wednesday in South Atlantic Conference action.

It was the Bears’ first win by 30-plus since 2018 as they finished two off the single-game team record for assists with 29.

Needing five points to hit the milestone, Simmons finished well above that with 21 in just 19 minutes and went 8 of 11 from the field, making three 3-pointers. Freshman Tim Steele had a career-high 14 points for L-R (4-1).

R.J. Gunn — who is now 13 points away from joining Simmons in the 1,000-point club — scored 12, and Mason Hawks scored seven and led L-R with eight assists.

The L-R women (1-5) lost the first game in Wednesday’s doubleheader, 70-63, despite Olivia Nunn’s first career double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds). Bears freshman guard Blaikley Crooks (Freedom H.S.) had 10 points, three rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes off the bench, her third consecutive double-digit scoring game.

L-R’s Emily Harman (16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists) and Hanna McClung (11 points) also hit double figures in the loss.

