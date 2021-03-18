L-R set for football home opener Saturday

HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne and Barton football teams renew a rivalry that has been dormant since 1950 in the Bears’ home opener on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., and the game — one of just two L-R home games on the shortened schedule this spring — will be broadcasted at lrbears.com/watch for those who cannot attend.

Barton, who then competed as Atlantic Christian, has never beaten L-R with the Bears holding a 9-0 edge in the all-time series. In fact, Barton has scored just six points all-time against L-R with the Bears shutting out Barton eight times.

The Bears (1-0 South Atlantic Conf.) haven't played at home since dropping an NCAA Division II quarterfinal game against West Florida in November 2019 and put a streak of 18 straight SAC wins on the line.

Seven L-R athletes earn SAC honors

L-R had seven student-athletes earn SAC weekly awards.

In football, L-R’s Jon Ross Maye was named the SAC AstroTurf defensive player of the week after helping the Bears defeat Newberry 27-20 in overtime. The freshman linebacker had a game-high 14 tackles including six solo tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.