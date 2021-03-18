L-R set for football home opener Saturday

HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne and Barton football teams renew a rivalry that has been dormant since 1950 in the Bears’ home opener on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., and the game — one of just two L-R home games on the shortened schedule this spring — will be broadcasted at lrbears.com/watch for those who cannot attend.
Barton, who then competed as Atlantic Christian, has never beaten L-R with the Bears holding a 9-0 edge in the all-time series. In fact, Barton has scored just six points all-time against L-R with the Bears shutting out Barton eight times.
The Bears (1-0 South Atlantic Conf.) haven't played at home since dropping an NCAA Division II quarterfinal game against West Florida in November 2019 and put a streak of 18 straight SAC wins on the line.
Seven L-R athletes earn SAC honors
L-R had seven student-athletes earn SAC weekly awards.
In football, L-R’s Jon Ross Maye was named the SAC AstroTurf defensive player of the week after helping the Bears defeat Newberry 27-20 in overtime. The freshman linebacker had a game-high 14 tackles including six solo tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Senior outfielder Drue Galassi was the SAC AstroTurf baseball player of the week. He batted .450 for the week, belting four home runs while also finishing with eight RBIs, 12 runs scored, three doubles and two stolen bases. Galassi was also named the Southeast region player of the week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
The other L-R winners were Andres Ruiz (men’s soccer; offensive player of week), Ria Acton (women’s soccer; offensive player of week), Rhodri Atkinson (men’s tennis; player of week), Liam Waldron (women’s golf; player of week) and Ellis Horton (men’s track; outdoor field athlete of week).
Logan walks CCC&TI off a winner
Michael Logan (Freedom H.S. 2019) ended Wednesday’s Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball win over the Montreat College JV team with a walk-off home run at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory.
Caldwell (7-6) won 10-0, with Logan’s two-run home run in the sixth ending the game via mercy rule at 10-0. Logan finished the contest 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored. The Cobras also won game two, 6-3.