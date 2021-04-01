L-R, Wingate renew rivalry today

WINGATE — Over 10,000 fans were on hand in November 2019 the last time the Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate football teams squared off, as the host Bears won for a third consecutive time in the series and clinched a share of their third straight South Atlantic Conference championship.

The stakes will be high today as well when the undefeated Bears (2-0) and Bulldogs (2-0) meet up for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Wingate. The winner gets a leg up in the division race; Division champs will meet in the inaugural SAC championship game April 17.

L-R has won 19 straight against SAC opponents dating back to 2017, a new program record, and the Bears haven’t dropped a regular-season game since the 2018 opener. L-R owns a 22-13 all-time edge against Wingate.

The matchup pits former Draughn High players on each side: L-R’s Dawson Sigmon and Wingate’s Will Viggers and Graham Martin. East Burke 2020 grads Brett and Chase Childers are also at L-R, and Freedom 2020 grad Austin Lowery plays for Wingate.