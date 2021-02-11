L-R women edged by Wingate, 55-54

WINGATE — Ashley Woodroffe’s potential game-winning shot fell just short as host Wingate held on for a 55-54 win over the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team in what was considered a nonconference tilt Wednesday evening.

The game was a last-minute addition since both teams had an open spot on their schedule due to cancellations and was the programs’ first nonconference meeting since 1989.

The contest saw 16 lead changes and 10 ties as it came down to the buzzer. Woodroffe (six assists) and Mallory Sherrill (five rebounds) led the Bears with 12 points apiece as L-R (3-10, 3-9 South Atlantic Conf.) dropped its fifth straight game to the Bulldogs and 11th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Two former Burke County prep standouts saw action. Blaikley Crooks (Freedom H.S.) played 5 minutes for L-R, and Makenzie Crump (East Burke H.S.) corralled two rebounds in 4 minutes for Wingate.

The Bears will return home to play Anderson on Saturday at 2 p.m., with the L-R men returning from a two-week break following the women’s game.