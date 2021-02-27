L-R women end season with 1st round SAC tourney loss

GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women's basketball team led host Limestone 26-24 at halftime Saturday in an effort to extend it season, but a 24-10 third-period edge by the Saints proved to be the difference in a Bears’ 63-49 loss in the first round of the South Atlantic Conference tournament.

The defeat snapped a two-game Bears’ win streak to end the regular season.

L-R (6-14) was led by Kennedy Weigt’s 12 points, and Emily Harman added 10. Three other Bears scored six or more, and freshman Blaikley Crooks (Freedom H.S.) tacked on five in 33 minutes (second-most on team).

The league tourney was expanded this season to include every league member rather than just the top eight men’s and women’s finishers. It is being played with all contests hosted by higher seeds through the finals March 7.

The L-R men travel to Newberry on Monday for quarterfinal action.