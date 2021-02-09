 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
L-R women fall despite Weigt’s milestone
0 comments
College basketball brief

L-R women fall despite Weigt’s milestone

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARS HILL — Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball senior Kennedy Weigt shot herself into record books Monday night at Mars Hill as she hit five 3-pointers to give her a program-record 187 for her career.

Weigt finished with a season-high 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting including 5-of-10 from deep, but the Bears fell 75-71 to the Lions (2-11 South Atlantic Conf.) in L-R’s return to the court after a nine-day COVID pause. It was L-R’s 10th straight road loss dating back to last season.

Ashley Woodroffe added 12 points, and four more L-R players scored six or more apiece, including freshman Blaikley Crooks (Freedom H.S.), who had missed the team’s previous three games as L-R (3-9 SAC) was down to as few as seven total players available.

L-R will travel to Wingate today for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff. The Bears men make their return to the court Saturday at home versus Anderson after being off since Jan. 23.

021021-mnh-sports-bkw-lr-brief-logo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert