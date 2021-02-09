L-R women fall despite Weigt’s milestone

MARS HILL — Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball senior Kennedy Weigt shot herself into record books Monday night at Mars Hill as she hit five 3-pointers to give her a program-record 187 for her career.

Weigt finished with a season-high 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting including 5-of-10 from deep, but the Bears fell 75-71 to the Lions (2-11 South Atlantic Conf.) in L-R’s return to the court after a nine-day COVID pause. It was L-R’s 10th straight road loss dating back to last season.

Ashley Woodroffe added 12 points, and four more L-R players scored six or more apiece, including freshman Blaikley Crooks (Freedom H.S.), who had missed the team’s previous three games as L-R (3-9 SAC) was down to as few as seven total players available.

L-R will travel to Wingate today for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff. The Bears men make their return to the court Saturday at home versus Anderson after being off since Jan. 23.