L-R women lose at Coker, 63-57

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Kennedy Weigt scored 18 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers to add to her program record, but the Lenoir-Rhyne women's basketball team dropped a 63-57 decision at Coker on the second night of a South Atlantic Conference back-to-back on Thursday.

Weight’s treys move her program-best total to 194. She was joined in double figures by Emily Harman (10 points, eight rebounds) and by freshman guard and 2020 Freedom High graduate Blaikley Crooks (11 points), who like Weigt, came off the bench Thursday.

Crooks also added career-highs of five rebounds and four steals (also a team-high), making a career-high five free throws as well on six attempts and tacking on two assists in 24 minutes.

Nakia Hooks added eight points and 12 boards for the Bears (4-13, 4-12 SAC), who next host Newberry on Monday night.