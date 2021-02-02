 Skip to main content
L-R women's basketball joins men's team in pause
College basketball brief

L-R women's basketball joins men's team in pause

  • Updated
HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team has postponed its next four scheduled contests through Feb. 10 according to the schedule on L-R’s athletic website.

The Bears women’s team joins the L-R men last week in having done so, as neither will return to the court until Feb. 13 at the earliest. L-R has not released a statement about the postponements of either team since the men postponed their first two games in this span on Jan. 25.

The L-R women played three games last week after the men had already paused, going 2-1 despite missing first-year head coach Grahm Smith all three times and having just eight total players available for the first two games and seven for the final game. Among those out all three games were Freedom High graduates and L-R freshmen guards Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise, both former prep county players of the year.

The Bears men’s and women’s teams took a combined three pauses this season due to COVID-19 before the calendar hit 2021.

