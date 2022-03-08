Labor relations experts following MLB negotiations from afar

The sides met for 95 minutes on Sunday, largely restating their positions to each other. Negotiations broke off last week after nine days of talks in Jupiter, Florida, and Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the season for each team, a total of 91 games.

While the sides try to chart a path forward, hoping to get baseball back on the field, some experts in labor relations and sports business are watching the dispute from an academic viewpoint.

“I look at it through the collective bargaining lens,” said Art Wheaton, the director of labor studies in the Buffalo Co-Lab for Cornell University’s industrial and labor relations school.

“The lens, I do a lot of training for unions about negotiations and how to bargain, so anything when it comes to contract time I keep an eye on.”

Manfred, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman each graduated from the ILR School at Cornell.

When Wheaton looks at the baseball talks, he sees a process bogged down by a complicated mix of audiences that includes big- and small-market owners, players with a wide range of salaries and agents attempting to indirectly influence the negotiations from afar.