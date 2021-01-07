Lady 'Cats get past Hibriten late

Draughn is scheduled to visit Foard tonight. If that set of games cannot be played due to snow, it will likely be postponed to Monday according to DHS athletic director Brandon Wykle.

BOYS

Hibriten 74, Draughn 40

The preseason pick to win the NWFAC showed why on Wednesday, as the Panthers outscored the host Wildcats 23-12 and 20-8 in the middle two periods to blow open a close contest and win going away.

Garrett Smargian scored a game-high 31 points for Hibriten to lead three players in double figures. Jayvion Wilson added 12 points and Nordre Battle had 10.

Draughn (0-1) was led by sophomore post Luke Rector’s 11 points, while Brayden Schutt added eight points and Marshall Byrd six. Elijah Pritchard added five points, and three other Wildcats had three or more each.

All of Schutt’s eight came in the first period (including two of the team’s three total made 3-pointers in the game) as the Wildcats hung tough, leading 6-2 early on and trailing just 13-11 after the opening 8 minutes.

“First quarter we looked pretty good,” said Draughn coach Yates Jensen. “We got in some foul trouble which affected our rotations, and things kind of disintegrated.”

Draughn started one freshman and two sophomores, and all five players made their starting debuts at the varsity level.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.