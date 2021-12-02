 Skip to main content
Lady ‘Cats start 3-0, gain first win over Bandys
H.S. basketball

Lady ‘Cats start 3-0, gain first win over Bandys

VALDESE — The Draughn girls basketball team is off to its first 3-0 start in three seasons after gaining a 76-45 home win Wednesday over Bandys, the Lady Wildcats’ first victory over the Lady Trojans in nine all-time meetings.

120321-mnh-sports-draughn-bkb-logo

Post Aubrie Snyder (22 points, 10 of 15 free throws) and guard Ella Abernathy (21 points, seven 3-pointers) led the way for the Lady Wildcats heading into today’s battle on the road with arch-rival East Burke.

“I’m so excited (for our team), and I knew we had the ability to start off like this,” said Lady Wildcats coach Liz Taylor.

Kaitlyn Kincaid also hit double figures for Draughn with 15 points, and Maddison Powell added six. Nine total players scored for DHS, who led 20-11 after one period and never looked back.

Kincaid, Snyder, Jenna Abernathy and Katie Cozort keyed the hosts’ defensive effort.

BOYS

Draughn 71, Bandys 63

The Wildcats had to withstand a late Trojans rally to gain their first win of the season on their home court Wednesday night.

Draughn (1-2) led 26-10 at the end of the first quarter and 45-34 at the halftime break until they were outscored 29-26 in the second half.

Daylin Pritchard made 6 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter, and two key Eli Tillery blocked shots also helped rescue the Wildcats as their lead got down to as low as six points.

Luke Rector (20 points, 18 in first half), Daylin Pritchard (19) and Zaydin Pritchard (18, four 3s) led a balanced top of the Draughn scoring attack, with Brayden Schutt (eight), Eli Pritchard (five) and Tillery (one) completing the scoring.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

