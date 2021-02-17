Lady ’Cats win to stay in playoff contention

VALDESE — The Draughn girls basketball team collectively turned from Foard opponent to Foard fan after defeating the visiting Lady Tigers 67-58 late Wednesday to stay alive in the postseason picture.
The Lady Wildcats (6-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) now need a Foard home win today over Patton to force a three-way tie at 1-1 in this week’s round robin, which determines the league’s second and final NCHSAA 2A state playoff berth. In that scenario, a draw between the three teams would be required to settle the score after they would have all split their two head-to-head meetings versus one another.
On Wednesday, Draughn pulled ahead 14-10 after one quarter and 32-24 at halftime before Foard whittled the margin down to 42-39 with 8 minutes remaining.
The Lady ’Cats sank 10 of 15 fourth-period free throws to pull out the victory, with the trio of Ella Abernathy, Haley Lowman and Kaitlyn Kincaid combining to go 10-for-12. Abernathy, Lowman and Jenna Abernathy all drained 3-pointers down the stretch, and Shea Owens made two key baskets inside to help Draughn salt it away.
Ella Abernathy paced Draughn with 22 points, Lowman finished with 19 and Owens joined them in double figures with 10, while Kincaid added nine. Alexis Wolgemuth scored a game-high 26 points for Foard.
Draughn looks to complete a first-ever season sweep of rival East Burke tonight in Icard, 10 days after their first-ever road win over EB.
BOYS
Draughn 53, W. Iredell 48
The host Wildcats (4-6) continued their recent winning ways in Wednesday’s nightcap, making it four of their last six in the left-hand column.
Down by two (19-17) at halftime and still by one (34-33) through three periods, the Wildcats needed a late rally to get it done. And like the girls before them, Draughn’s boys also helped themselves late at the foul line, pumping in 13 of 18 attempts split between six different players in the final quarter to take the win.
Freshman Eli Tillery (team-high 15 points; tied for his season-high) drained all four of his foul shots late, while Brayden Schutt (13 points) returned from a two-game absence to score six in the fourth on a 3-for-4 effort at the line plus a trey. Elijah Pritchard (seven points) had five points in the fourth and also made 3 of 4 at the stripe.
Marshall Byrd added nine points for the victors. Qualyne Johnson scored a game-high 29 points for the Warriors, who had defeated Draughn by 11 last month in Statesville. No other West player scored more than seven.
Today’s game at EB marks Draughn’s first meeting with its chief rival this season.
