Lady ’Cats win to stay in playoff contention

BOYS

Draughn 53, W. Iredell 48

The host Wildcats (4-6) continued their recent winning ways in Wednesday’s nightcap, making it four of their last six in the left-hand column.

Down by two (19-17) at halftime and still by one (34-33) through three periods, the Wildcats needed a late rally to get it done. And like the girls before them, Draughn’s boys also helped themselves late at the foul line, pumping in 13 of 18 attempts split between six different players in the final quarter to take the win.

Freshman Eli Tillery (team-high 15 points; tied for his season-high) drained all four of his foul shots late, while Brayden Schutt (13 points) returned from a two-game absence to score six in the fourth on a 3-for-4 effort at the line plus a trey. Elijah Pritchard (seven points) had five points in the fourth and also made 3 of 4 at the stripe.

Marshall Byrd added nine points for the victors. Qualyne Johnson scored a game-high 29 points for the Warriors, who had defeated Draughn by 11 last month in Statesville. No other West player scored more than seven.

Today’s game at EB marks Draughn’s first meeting with its chief rival this season.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.