Lady Cavaliers mercy-rule their way to 1st win

ICARD — It’s been a season of progression for the East Burke girls basketball team, which took the next step and was able to gain its first win of the season Thursday versus visiting West Caldwell, 53-12.

It came on Senior Night for EB’s Maya Chrisco and Allie Cooke.

“It’s a good win for our two seniors,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Crystal Bartlett. “They both had different roads but have become great young women and (we’re) glad they are part of our program.”

EB (1-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) started off with a 12-0 first quarter over the visiting Lady Warriors as Marabeth Huffman scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the opening 8 minutes, including two 3-pointers.

Cooke got on the scoring sheet with eight of her 10 total points in the second period to build a strong 25-7 halftime advantage.

The lead kept expanding from there to 45-12 after three quarters, and Chrisco opened the fourth with a 3 for her first points of the game.

Serenity Powell and Chloe Cook also scored for the Lady Cavs in the last period of play as a basket by Chrisco made it a 40-point difference and initiated the running-clock rule.