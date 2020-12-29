Lady Cavs bounce back, start busy week with win

GAMEWELL — The East Burke volleyball team regrouped quickly over the short four-day Christmas break and emerged victorious Monday night in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference road match at West Caldwell.

The Lady Cavaliers won in straight sets, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20, to improve their record to 4-5.

EB was led statistically by Danielle Foxx (nine kills, three blocks, three digs, two assists), Sara Suddreth (eight assists, six digs, ace), Erin Newton (seven assists, six digs, two kills, ace) and Kayleigh Icard (seven digs, three aces).

Jordan Newton tacked on three kills, two aces and two digs, Gabby Wingate had three digs and two kills, Faith McDowell had three digs, two kills, two assists and a block and Aubree Grigg added two kills, two blocks and two digs.

East Burke also won the JV match Monday, 25-11, 25-10. Claire Cook had eight aces, seven assists and two kills for the JV Cavs (4-5), Katie Herrell added five kills and Grace Hammack, Trysten Hare and Katherine Greene finished with three kills each.

The match started a busy week for EB with three matches in as many days. The Lady Cavs hosted rival Draughn late Tuesday, seeking to avenge last week’s loss, then visit Foard tonight.

