Lady Cavs drop to 0-3

“Every game we’re playing, we’re seeing improvement,” EB coach Crystal Bartlett said. “It’s hard when you’ve got some players at practice, got some players just coming back still, some coaches. It’s a big mess right now. And everybody’s going through it, so it’s not an excuse. But with a young team, it’s hard.

“This is a whole new team. They’re learning to play together, trying to find who that scorer’s going to be, trying to take care of the ball. Our turnovers were down some today, which was good. We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we wanted to, but we controlled tempo OK. Hibriten’s coach is doing a great job with them, you can tell. They’ve improved a lot. We’ve got a lot to work on, but I see improvements every day. And that’s what we have to look at, keep trying to go forward and be consistent on the little things.”