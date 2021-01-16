Lady Cavs drop to 0-3

LENOIR — When the Hibriten girls basketball team hit visiting East Burke hard to start Friday night’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference game, the Lady Cavaliers hit right back and responded to tie up the score at halftime.
But EB had no answer for Hibriten’s subsequent third-quarter blow, which left the Lady Cavaliers with a 47-33 loss and an 0-3 start to the season.
Trailing as much as 15-4 early in the second period, EB methodically got back into the game. Cavs senior Allie Cooke started with a 3-pointer, and after a Kamiah Lawing free throw, freshman Ally Moore drained a 3 of her own to get the guests within 15-11.
A Marabeth Huffman steal and assist to Maya Chrisco for a layup made it a one-possession game, before an Aubree Grigg low-post bucket and Chrisco trey made it 18-18 through two periods.
Grigg re-tied the score at 20-all early in the third and climbed into double digits with a putback basket to keep EB within one at 23-22. Then fellow sophomore post Aubrie Snyder’s stickback — her first bucket of the year after missing the first two games — kept EB down just a point at 25-24.
EB got only one more chance to take the lead afterward, and a turnover in the post ended that. Hibriten then rattled off three straight 3s as part of a 15-0 scoring run to end the frame, ahead 40-24 after the decisive run.
The Lady Cavs only got as close as 13 points down in the final 8 minutes, on a Moore 3 that started the scoring in the fourth.
“Every game we’re playing, we’re seeing improvement,” EB coach Crystal Bartlett said. “It’s hard when you’ve got some players at practice, got some players just coming back still, some coaches. It’s a big mess right now. And everybody’s going through it, so it’s not an excuse. But with a young team, it’s hard.
“This is a whole new team. They’re learning to play together, trying to find who that scorer’s going to be, trying to take care of the ball. Our turnovers were down some today, which was good. We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we wanted to, but we controlled tempo OK. Hibriten’s coach is doing a great job with them, you can tell. They’ve improved a lot. We’ve got a lot to work on, but I see improvements every day. And that’s what we have to look at, keep trying to go forward and be consistent on the little things.”
Grigg finished with a team-high 10 points and led EB on the glass, while Moore scored seven, Chrisco added five and Snyder four.
