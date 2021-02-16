Lady Cavs fall to Hibriten for 3rd time

LENOIR — In a rare third regular-season matchup between the two teams, East Burke fell in varsity girls basketball action late Monday at Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Hibriten, 42-30.

The contest, which pitted two teams out of postseason contention, was added last week as the league schedule was re-arranged.

Like in round one between the teams last month in Lenoir, the Lady Cavaliers (2-9 NWFAC) hung tough for a period but fell victim to a second-quarter slump, allowing the Panthers to outscore them 17-4 in the frame to jump out to a 30-14 halftime advantage.

EB outscored Hibriten by four after halftime, but the damage was done.

Sophomore post Aubrie Snyder led the Lady Cavs with nine points, while Allie Cooke added six and Aubree Grigg five. MiQuishia Patterson scored a game-high 10 points for the hosts.

EB visited West Caldwell late Tuesday as the Cavalier boys were set to exit their second quarantine and play just their fifth total game so far. The EB girls conclude the season Thursday at home against West Iredell, with the boys also in action, before the boys wrap things up Friday at home versus Patton.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.