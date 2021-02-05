Lady Cavs score upset at Foard

NEWTON — The East Burke varsity girls basketball team avenged a January home loss to Foard on Thursday night, defeating the host Lady Tigers, 60-57, for its second win of the season.

It was the Lady Cavaliers’ eighth win versus Foard in the teams’ nine meetings as Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes since 2017, and it opens up the race for second place in the league with four other teams (Draughn, Patton, Hibriten, West Iredell) now with a game-and-a-half of Foard.

EB (2-6 NWFAC) trailed 17-15 after one period but never looked back after an 18-9 second quarter which lifted the guests to a 33-26 halftime edge.

The Lady Cavs placed three players in double figures in the victory, led by senior guard Maya Chrisco’s career-high 16 points.

“(Maya) did play well,” EB coach Crystal Bartlett said. “We had a well-rounded game outside and inside and did a good job against the press.”

Sophomore posts Aubree Grigg and Aubrie Snyder added 15 points apiece, with Snyder’s total representing her season-high. Freshman Ally Moore added six points and senior Allie Cooke had five as EB overcame a monster 34-point effort from Foard junior guard Alexis Wolgemuth.

EB next hosts Draughn on Tuesday in the rivals’ first meeting of the season.

