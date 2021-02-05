 Skip to main content
Lady Cavs score upset at Foard
H.S. basketball

Lady Cavs score upset at Foard

  • Updated
020721-mnh-sports-eb-girls-bkb-p1

East Burke's Marabeth Huffman drives against Hibriten during a home game in this Feb. 2 file photo. The Lady Cavaliers avenged last month's home loss to Foard with a 60-57 road win Thursday night.

 RUSTY JONES, THE NEWS HERALD

NEWTON — The East Burke varsity girls basketball team avenged a January home loss to Foard on Thursday night, defeating the host Lady Tigers, 60-57, for its second win of the season.

It was the Lady Cavaliers’ eighth win versus Foard in the teams’ nine meetings as Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes since 2017, and it opens up the race for second place in the league with four other teams (Draughn, Patton, Hibriten, West Iredell) now with a game-and-a-half of Foard.

EB (2-6 NWFAC) trailed 17-15 after one period but never looked back after an 18-9 second quarter which lifted the guests to a 33-26 halftime edge.

The Lady Cavs placed three players in double figures in the victory, led by senior guard Maya Chrisco’s career-high 16 points.

“(Maya) did play well,” EB coach Crystal Bartlett said. “We had a well-rounded game outside and inside and did a good job against the press.”

Sophomore posts Aubree Grigg and Aubrie Snyder added 15 points apiece, with Snyder’s total representing her season-high. Freshman Ally Moore added six points and senior Allie Cooke had five as EB overcame a monster 34-point effort from Foard junior guard Alexis Wolgemuth.

EB next hosts Draughn on Tuesday in the rivals’ first meeting of the season.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

EB boys back in quarantine

East Burke’s boys game vs. West Caldwell scheduled for Friday was postponed as the Cavaliers found out Wednesday they were re-entering a two-week quarantine after playing Hibriten twice in four days. EB and Hibriten are both in quarantine, with the Cavaliers becoming the third Burke County team quarantined twice this season.

Thursday’s Patton-Hibriten boys game was also postponed. And rather than visiting Hibriten as scheduled, Draughn’s boys played late Saturday at Foard.

For now, EB is scheduled to return to the court Feb. 16, though the NWFAC 2A will hold a Wednesday meeting to discuss how to approach the final week of its regular season.

Tags

