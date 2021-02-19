Lady Panthers lose game, win draw for NWFAC's No. 2 playoff berth

NEWTON — Friday night provided the ultimate case of good news, bad news for the Patton girls basketball team.

Down 32-3 at Foard midway through the second period in the final game of a three-team, weeklong round robin to decide the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s No. 2 state playoff seed, it was evident early that the Lady Panthers wouldn’t defeat the Lady Tigers to earn the bid outright.

The teams played nearly even the rest of the way, with Patton falling 77-49 to drop both games in the season series. It meant each game of the round robin ended with the same result as the teams’ first meeting as Patton swept Draughn, who swept Foard.

Then came the Lady Panthers’ good news, as they won the postgame draw that was required to break the tie for the postseason berth.

It’ll be the fourth straight playoff trip for Patton (8-5) as it looks to follow up last season’s first-round win, which was just the second in program history.

Friday’s contest was unable to be played at Foard’s Jerry Copas Gym after a dunk during a boys’ game earlier in the week shattered the glass on the backboard.