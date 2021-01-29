Lady Panthers lose in final seconds at West Iredell

STATESVILLE — Coming off a surprising loss to Foard seven days earlier, Patton’s girls basketball team went to West Iredell on Thursday night looking to get back the momentum it had in winning four of its first five Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference games, with the only loss in that span a nail-biter vs. the preseason conference favorites in a game the Lady Panthers led for a half.
Instead, fresh off a win over East Burke to follow up its first victory of the season to end the prior week, West Iredell made it three straight as it sent Patton to a second straight loss, 57-55.
Patton (4-3) had convincingly defeated the Lady Warriors in the season opener in Morganton by 18 points.
But with Patton holding a four-point lead with a minute to go in Thursday’s rematch, the Lady Warriors forced crucial turnovers and turned them into points on the other end to eke out the narrow win.
“We win as a team, we lose as a team,” Patton coach Autumn Helms said she told her players in the locker room after the heartbreaker. “You’ve got to learn from it and come back to get better.”
The Lady Panthers maintained a four-to-seven-point advantage for most of the final period. Cierra Lail and Zakiah King crashed the boards hard and put up 10 fourth-quarter points between them, but West Iredell’s Lariyah Clark put up 13 in the last 8 minutes en route to a 30-point game.
Clark drew timely fouls and made her free throws while Patton struggled to control the tempo and slow the game down. The Lady Panthers held a slim lead until the final minute before a turnover gave West a chance to tie. Clark drew a foul and hit both of her free throws.
Patton had the ball underneath its basket on the next possession but saw the ball rim out twice on shots from King and Lail. Clark then quickly drove to the other end and put up a tough layup with 2 seconds remaining. A buzzer-beating heave from Reece Fisher was just wide.
“We were working hard and not rewarding ourselves by finishing it,” Helms said. “West Iredell fought to the end, so you’ve got to give credit where credit is due.”
The Panthers countered the sharp-shooting West team with aggressive defense to start the game, forcing their own turnovers and converting them into fast-break points via Fisher, who had a team-high 18 points, as well as finishing with second-chance points down low via Lail.
PHS’ tough defense seemed to rub off on the Lady Warriors as the second quarter saw both teams hold the other in check and struggle to score. Baskets from Fisher, Kierra Teeters and Nevaeh Duckworth were the only points Patton managed in the frame, but the guests still held the lead going into halftime, 22-20.
The third quarter was a dead heat as well as intensity ratcheted up. More and more bodies clamored for the ball, and the fouls racked up, setting up the competitive final quarter in which PHS failed to hang on late.
Backing up Fisher’s team-high effort, King added 11 points, Lail had eight and Duckworth and Hayley Caraway supplied six apiece.
Patton will sit a second straight Tuesday as its game vs. West Caldwell is off with West Caldwell in quarantine until Feb. 8. The Lady Panthers return to the court Thursday at Bunker Hill.
