Lady Panthers lose in final seconds at West Iredell

Clark drew timely fouls and made her free throws while Patton struggled to control the tempo and slow the game down. The Lady Panthers held a slim lead until the final minute before a turnover gave West a chance to tie. Clark drew a foul and hit both of her free throws.

Patton had the ball underneath its basket on the next possession but saw the ball rim out twice on shots from King and Lail. Clark then quickly drove to the other end and put up a tough layup with 2 seconds remaining. A buzzer-beating heave from Reece Fisher was just wide.

“We were working hard and not rewarding ourselves by finishing it,” Helms said. “West Iredell fought to the end, so you’ve got to give credit where credit is due.”

The Panthers countered the sharp-shooting West team with aggressive defense to start the game, forcing their own turnovers and converting them into fast-break points via Fisher, who had a team-high 18 points, as well as finishing with second-chance points down low via Lail.

PHS’ tough defense seemed to rub off on the Lady Warriors as the second quarter saw both teams hold the other in check and struggle to score. Baskets from Fisher, Kierra Teeters and Nevaeh Duckworth were the only points Patton managed in the frame, but the guests still held the lead going into halftime, 22-20.