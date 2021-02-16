Lady Panthers top Wildcats, pull in front in battle for playoff bid

Patton senior point guard Reece Fisher was the chisel, hitting the first basket out of halftime and closing the third quarter with a pair of free throws to bring the Lady Panthers within 27-24. She earned another successful trip to the stripe to start the fourth and hit two more baskets in the next minute and change to finally give the hosts their lead back, 30-29, with 5:54 to play.

Fisher made it 33-30 with 1:57 remaining and her free throw with 9.5 seconds left essentially sealed it. Along with her steal-and-basket to start the game, coast-to-coast bucket off a Zakiah King block (one of her five) 30 seconds later, a 3-pointer late in the first and a backdoor cut to start the second, Fisher finished with a game-high 22 points and five steals.

Draughn (5-4 NWFAC) went cold in the second half, getting just two third-quarter buckets after a five-minute scoring drought, then hitting only two more field goals in the fourth.

“Patton played really good defense,” said DHS coach Liz Taylor. “We had a hard time and struggled against their man.”