Lady Panthers top Wildcats, pull in front in battle for playoff bid

Every number was in favor of the Lady Panthers except one: the scoreboard.
At halftime of Monday evening’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference home contest versus in-county rival Draughn, Patton was outrebounding the Lady Wildcats, winning the turnover battle and shooting better from the foul line, yet DHS held a 23-15 lead.
Four first-half 3-pointers by Draughn sophomore point guard Ella Abernathy had staked the visitors their advantage, including three treys in the last 4 minutes of the second quarter to eliminate a 15-11 Patton lead.
But after the break, the Panthers (8-4 NWFAC) clamped down on defense and chipped away on offense, eventually grinding out a 36-32 win and inching toward securing the NWFAC’s No. 2 state playoff seed during this final week of the regular season’s round-robin action for that spot, which also includes Foard.
“I didn’t think our energy was where it needed to be. We were doing some good things, but it was not as intense or urgent,” said PHS coach Autumn Helms. “In the second half, we turned it around. ... The girls continued to fight, and I’m very proud of that. ... We knew Draughn was going to be a battle. They’re very well-coached and they always play us hard, especially here.
“We knew this game meant a lot, especially for the rest of our season.”
Patton senior point guard Reece Fisher was the chisel, hitting the first basket out of halftime and closing the third quarter with a pair of free throws to bring the Lady Panthers within 27-24. She earned another successful trip to the stripe to start the fourth and hit two more baskets in the next minute and change to finally give the hosts their lead back, 30-29, with 5:54 to play.
Fisher made it 33-30 with 1:57 remaining and her free throw with 9.5 seconds left essentially sealed it. Along with her steal-and-basket to start the game, coast-to-coast bucket off a Zakiah King block (one of her five) 30 seconds later, a 3-pointer late in the first and a backdoor cut to start the second, Fisher finished with a game-high 22 points and five steals.
Draughn (5-4 NWFAC) went cold in the second half, getting just two third-quarter buckets after a five-minute scoring drought, then hitting only two more field goals in the fourth.
“Patton played really good defense,” said DHS coach Liz Taylor. “We had a hard time and struggled against their man.”
Abernathy led Draughn with 13 points, hitting her first 3 with 1:14 to play in the opening frame, ending a long second-quarter Draughn dry spell with another past halfway of the period, draining another 2 minutes later, and hitting the fourth one on a heave at the halftime buzzer. Three of them were assisted by freshman Jenna Abernathy, her younger sister.
Madilyn Brown added five points for Patton and Cierra Lail (five rebounds) added four. Draughn got 10 more points from Haley Lowman and six from Shea Owens.
Patton plays at Foard on Thursday, needing a win to wrap up a postseason berth. Draughn hosts Foard today and must win then hope for a Foard win over Patton the next day to necessitate a three-way draw for the league’s final playoff spot.
