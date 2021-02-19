Lady Patriots beat McDowell to cap 2nd straight unbeaten regular season

MARION — This undefeated regular season was a tad bit different, but hey — the Lady Patriots will gladly take it, along with the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference title and No. 1 state playoff seed that come as a package deal.

The Freedom girls basketball team won at rival McDowell on Friday evening, 67-53, to sew up a second straight unblemished regular season. It’s just the third all-time for the program following a 2015-16 campaign that went unbeaten all the way through to a state championship.

The six-time defending league champion Lady Patriots (9-0 NWC) now have 47 straight regular-season wins and 51 in a row against NWC opponents. They start the playoffs at home Tuesday.

“It’s very special. We lost so much to graduation that coming in, we were kind of a brand-new team and weren’t really sure what we could accomplish this year,” said FHS coach Amber Reddick. “I’m so proud of the girls and the way they’ve come together and just played tough this year. To do this in a year like this, you’re always going to remember the season of the pandemic.

“But I told them, you’re going to look back on this with great memories and be proud of what you accomplished despite tons of adversity.”