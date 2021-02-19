Lady Patriots beat McDowell to cap 2nd straight unbeaten regular season

MARION — This undefeated regular season was a tad bit different, but hey — the Lady Patriots will gladly take it, along with the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference title and No. 1 state playoff seed that come as a package deal.
The Freedom girls basketball team won at rival McDowell on Friday evening, 67-53, to sew up a second straight unblemished regular season. It’s just the third all-time for the program following a 2015-16 campaign that went unbeaten all the way through to a state championship.
The six-time defending league champion Lady Patriots (9-0 NWC) now have 47 straight regular-season wins and 51 in a row against NWC opponents. They start the playoffs at home Tuesday.
“It’s very special. We lost so much to graduation that coming in, we were kind of a brand-new team and weren’t really sure what we could accomplish this year,” said FHS coach Amber Reddick. “I’m so proud of the girls and the way they’ve come together and just played tough this year. To do this in a year like this, you’re always going to remember the season of the pandemic.
“But I told them, you’re going to look back on this with great memories and be proud of what you accomplished despite tons of adversity.”
The host Lady Titans didn’t make it easy, hanging within a score until the midpoint of the third quarter, 32-30. But Freedom went on an 11-3 run from there that featured four points from Stevee McGee, a bucket plus the foul for Danisha Hemphill, an offensive rebounding basket for Lee Kania and a steal-and-score by Christena Rhone.
Hemphill and fellow senior Adair Garrison scored once apiece to end the quarter to push the lead back out to double digits, and the hosts never seriously threatened again after Hemphill scored again to open the fourth frame. She finished with a game-high 24 points with four steals.
“I really wanted to go with a bang for my senior year,” Hemphill said. “I didn’t really do a bunch of scoring last year, and that was my role. But I thought this year, I really stepped into my new role. I wanted to be there for my teammates and show them how to play.”
Garrison, too, has been a key starter across the last two undefeated regular seasons. She finished Friday night with a double-double, supplying 10 points to the cause and grabbing 12 rebounds.
“I just bring the same intensity every day to practice,” Garrison said. “I wanted to step up as a leader and bring my all every day. We really work hard, and it shows.”
Kania, also a senior, finished with six points, hitting another rebound basket in the fourth quarter after taking an assist from Rhone (17 points) to score in the second period.
“It’s really rare to come across a team like this,” Kania said. “We have so many different sizes and speeds. ... I wouldn’t want to have any other team.”
And for senior post Tyre Wilkerson, Friday’s win was a nice milestone on a personal comeback trail following two straight seasons missed due to injury.
“It feels amazing being around this team and getting to win,” Wilkerson said. “We’ve had some tough times, but we always came together for one reason, and that was to win. ... It’s been a struggle fighting against my body. But I put my mind to it and trusted the Lord that I could do it.”
McGee posted nine total points for the Patriots.
BOYS
Freedom 80, Watauga 66
The Patriots (4-4, 4-3 NWC) played in Boone on Friday night and both won and set a new season-high point total for a third time in four games, this time easily blowing past their old scoring mark to end the season on a high note in the high country.
The effort came as a second Freedom underclassman in three days set his career-high, with junior guard Quentin Rice doing the honors this time with 24 points. Classmate Daylin Pritchard led Freedom with 26 points, and sophomore Zaydin Pritchard added 10.
The result means Freedom still has finished with a losing record just twice in its 48 seasons all-time in the sport.
The Patriots burst to a 23-14 lead after one quarter and steadily tacked on from there in completing their season sweep of the Pioneers. It was 42-30 by halftime, and Freedom held Watauga at bay to the tune of a 56-47 margin through three quarters before again claiming the fourth.
Mekhi Harris scored seven points, Saiveon Pitman added six and Alec Hall had five.
