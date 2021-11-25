Lady Patriots blow past Weddington in opener, 61-20

WEDDINGTON — The Freedom girls basketball team just reloads and keeps winning.

After losing their top two scorers from last season, the Lady Patriots made offense — and defense too, for that matter — look easy in their season opener Tuesday night with a 61-20 nonconference victory at Weddington.

It was FHS’ 48th consecutive regular-season win dating back to its host Christmas tournament in December 2018.

Senior point guard and four-year starter Christena Rhone led Freedom with 19 points on the night. Freedom led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter and 34-13 by halftime, pouring in an extra 17 third-quarter points and holding the host Warriors to fewer points in each subsequent period as the contest eventually reached the mercy-rule running clock.

Zakiah King added 14 points, Statlee McGee 11 and Stevee McGee seven for the Pats.

The varsity girls game was the only one of the evening as FHS announced last week that its boys were quarantining due to a “a positive COVID exposure within (the) program.”

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.