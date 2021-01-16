Lady Patriots hold on to win at South Caldwell, 46-38

SAWMILLS — The Freedom girls basketball team added to two gaudy streaks Friday night on the road, fending off a scrappy South Caldwell team, 46-38.
The five-time defending Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion Lady Patriots (3-0) have now won 45 straight games versus league foes as well as 42 consecutive regular-season games dating back to the 2018 FHS Christmas Invitational.
Freedom held South Caldwell scoreless for the first 5:07 of the game, helping the guests jump out to a big early lead at 15-4 after one quarter of play.
The Lady Spartans came to life in the second quarter, forcing Freedom into turnovers and cashing them in on the other end with fast-break points and free throws. A strong half by Danisha Hemphill (eight points in the first half) along with tough rebounds by Adair Garrison and Amighty Walker helped preserve the lead despite a 10-0 South Caldwell run to end the half to bring it to 23-20.
Freedom rounded back into form in the third quarter as strong play by seniors Hemphill and Garrison led to a 38-26 edge going into the final frame.
Another Lady Spartan run, this time a 6-0 string, opened the fourth quarter with Freedom going scoreless for nearly 4 minutes. Halfway through the quarter, the Lady Pats stemmed the tide and matched South shot for shot. The Lady Spartans tried to claw their way back but ran out of time as FHS hit its late free throws and came home with the victory.
“We’ve got some inexperience out there on the floor, and our decision-making could have been better tonight,” Freedom coach Amber Reddick said. “Credit to South, they didn’t go away, and we knew they weren’t going away. So it was a good lesson for us, and there’s teaching moments there and plenty of things you can see you need to improve on.”
Hemphill scored a season-high 18 to pave Freedom, and Garrison also hit double figures with 11. Stevee McGee and fellow junior guard Christena Rhone supplied seven points apiece.
Freedom on Tuesday visits Alexander Central, the only other unbeaten team in NWC action at 3-0.
BOYS
S. Caldwell 59, Freedom 54
The Patriots’ only 2019-20 loss en route to their state co-championship was a January stumble against conference foe South Caldwell at home.
But avenging the only smudge on an otherwise perfect season will have to wait for another day after the Spartans handed Freedom (1-2, 1-1 NWC) a road loss Friday.
The first half proved to be a defensive slugfest with both teams struggling to score. Twelve first-half points by junior guard Quentin Rice accounted for the majority of the Patriot scoring as Freedom trotted into the locker room at halftime up 20-19.
The Patriots opened the third period on a 7-0 run thanks to five points in less than 2 minutes from Mekhi Harris, but the Spartans marched their way back with an explosive 23-point quarter for a 42-37 lead entering the fourth.
The Spartans never relinquished the lead and maintained that margin throughout the quarter, feeding their 6-foot-7 big man Trey Ramsey (game-high 21 points) down low.
Rice led the Patriots with 19 points, and fellow junior backcourt starter Daylin Pritchard also hit double figures with 11.
