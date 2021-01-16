Lady Patriots hold on to win at South Caldwell, 46-38

SAWMILLS — The Freedom girls basketball team added to two gaudy streaks Friday night on the road, fending off a scrappy South Caldwell team, 46-38.

The five-time defending Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion Lady Patriots (3-0) have now won 45 straight games versus league foes as well as 42 consecutive regular-season games dating back to the 2018 FHS Christmas Invitational.

Freedom held South Caldwell scoreless for the first 5:07 of the game, helping the guests jump out to a big early lead at 15-4 after one quarter of play.

The Lady Spartans came to life in the second quarter, forcing Freedom into turnovers and cashing them in on the other end with fast-break points and free throws. A strong half by Danisha Hemphill (eight points in the first half) along with tough rebounds by Adair Garrison and Amighty Walker helped preserve the lead despite a 10-0 South Caldwell run to end the half to bring it to 23-20.

Freedom rounded back into form in the third quarter as strong play by seniors Hemphill and Garrison led to a 38-26 edge going into the final frame.