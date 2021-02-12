Lady Patriots pull away from Alexander Central, complete 3-0 week

Nearly a month off proved not to be a major obstacle for the Freedom girls basketball team, which finished off its first week back in action with a 3-0 record, topping Northwestern 3A/4A Conference third-place team Alexander Central at home late Friday by a 68-51 margin.
A slow start for the Lady Patriots (6-0 NWC) was rectified when something of a two-minute warning made its way into basketball. Continuing a recent hot shooting streak, junior point guard Christena Rhone drilled three 3-pointers in exactly the final 120 seconds going into halftime for a 30-25 lead and a bit of distance between Freedom and the sluggish opening moments.
“We settled in,” said Patriots coach Amber Reddick. “One of the things we’ve really been preaching is defensive rebounding, and I feel like our rebounding kind of let us down a little bit early on. But credit to the girls. I thought we dug in on the defensive end and rebounded the ball in the second half.
“I think we really have a lot of people stepping up for us right now. Some of our veteran players, but then some of our players off the bench, too, are really playing solid minutes between injuries, foul trouble, sickness and things like that. I’ve been so proud of how willing this team is to step up.”
Rhone hit her first 3 of the night late in the first quarter to help FHS creep back from early six- and five-point deficits, then senior Danisha Hemphill caught fire alongside her as she grabbed a steal and deposited a basket at the other end to start the second quarter’s scoring and give Freedom its first lead of the game. Hemphill hit another shot less than a minute later.
Coming out of the intermission, it was more of the game as Hemphill knocked down two shots from beyond the arc for a 36-27 advantage. Her basket plus the foul and successful free throw off an Amighty Walker steal-and-assist two minutes later gave FHS its first double-digit lead.
Two more baskets apiece from Hemphill and Lee Kania made it 50-39 Freedom after three quarters, and Rhone started the final period with a steal and a score. Along with a 3 from senior Adair Garrison, Rhone and Hemphill finished it off by going a combined 11 of 12 from the foul line over the last 4½ minutes.
Hemphill led Freedom in scoring in all three games on the week, putting up a game-high 24 on Friday night with three steals and three assists.
“I just had a really slow start and my 3s weren’t falling, so I tried to get to the basket,” Hemphill said. “I really wasn’t finishing well, so I just calmed myself down. Then, we had two players get hurt and Adair in foul trouble, so I knew I had to step up for my team and come out with a win.”
Rhone wasn’t far behind, scoring a career-high 21 with four makes from beyond the arc and four assists.
“I’ve been working hard on my shot to make it better,” Rhone said. “It has been improving. Having my parents here helps me out more.”
In her return from a one-night absence, Garrison added nine points and six rebounds for the hosts. Kania finished with six points and two steals and Walker had four points, five rebounds and four assists.
On the march toward a sixth straight NWC title, Freedom will cap its regular season with another three-game week, going to Watauga on Tuesday, hosting St. Stephens on Wednesday and traveling to McDowell on Friday.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.