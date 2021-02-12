Lady Patriots pull away from Alexander Central, complete 3-0 week

Coming out of the intermission, it was more of the game as Hemphill knocked down two shots from beyond the arc for a 36-27 advantage. Her basket plus the foul and successful free throw off an Amighty Walker steal-and-assist two minutes later gave FHS its first double-digit lead.

Two more baskets apiece from Hemphill and Lee Kania made it 50-39 Freedom after three quarters, and Rhone started the final period with a steal and a score. Along with a 3 from senior Adair Garrison, Rhone and Hemphill finished it off by going a combined 11 of 12 from the foul line over the last 4½ minutes.

Hemphill led Freedom in scoring in all three games on the week, putting up a game-high 24 on Friday night with three steals and three assists.

“I just had a really slow start and my 3s weren’t falling, so I tried to get to the basket,” Hemphill said. “I really wasn’t finishing well, so I just calmed myself down. Then, we had two players get hurt and Adair in foul trouble, so I knew I had to step up for my team and come out with a win.”

Rhone wasn’t far behind, scoring a career-high 21 with four makes from beyond the arc and four assists.

“I’ve been working hard on my shot to make it better,” Rhone said. “It has been improving. Having my parents here helps me out more.”