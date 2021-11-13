Lady Patriots shine in opener at annual host Super Saturday scrimmage

Freedom girls basketball head coach Amber Reddick identified some areas that needed attention after her team’s first scrimmage work of the season on Nov. 6 at Providence Day School in Charlotte.

What a difference a Super Saturday makes.

At the Lady Patriots’ 17th scrimmage event on Saturday — which was back after being shelved last season due to COVID-19 — Freedom showed improvements in both regards, an ability to run the floor and finish, plenty of cohesiveness for a group that has had many moving parts and no sluggishness against their first competition of the day despite a late-morning start.

Freedom topped Kings Mountain 56-35 in its first of three scrimmages on the day in Freedom's main gym.

“I liked our transition play and the way we moved the ball on offense,” Reddick said. “We didn’t feel like last week (at Providence Day) we moved the ball very well. We wasted a lot of dribbles. And then our rebounding was improved too. We didn’t offensive or defensive rebound well enough. That’s our two focuses.”