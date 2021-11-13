Lady Patriots shine in opener at annual host Super Saturday scrimmage

Freedom girls basketball head coach Amber Reddick identified some areas that needed attention after her team’s first scrimmage work of the season on Nov. 6 at Providence Day School in Charlotte.
What a difference a Super Saturday makes.
At the Lady Patriots’ 17th scrimmage event on Saturday — which was back after being shelved last season due to COVID-19 — Freedom showed improvements in both regards, an ability to run the floor and finish, plenty of cohesiveness for a group that has had many moving parts and no sluggishness against their first competition of the day despite a late-morning start.
Freedom topped Kings Mountain 56-35 in its first of three scrimmages on the day in Freedom's main gym.
“I liked our transition play and the way we moved the ball on offense,” Reddick said. “We didn’t feel like last week (at Providence Day) we moved the ball very well. We wasted a lot of dribbles. And then our rebounding was improved too. We didn’t offensive or defensive rebound well enough. That’s our two focuses.”
Freedom never trailed. It was 8-2 in favor of the hosts on senior Christena Rhone’s 3-pointer at the 14-minute mark of the first half, and Rhone went on to drain multiple 3s in both halves. A putback by sophomore guard Sydnie Demiter made it 11-4, and Freedom’s margin went to double digits for the first time on Rhone’s second trey.
Kings Mountain stayed as close as 20-13, but a pair of baskets from senior post Zakiah King and a Demiter 3 highlighted a 13-3 run, and Freedom led 33-21 at the half.
Two more early second-half 3s from Rhone and a King close-range basket assisted by returning starter Stevee McGee helped make it 45-24 with around 12:45 to play, and the margin stayed as 20-plus from that point on. Up as much as 25, FHS substituted liberally down the stretch.
The 24-team event played at three gyms (Freedom High main, auxiliary; Table Rock Middle) is the 18th-year coach Reddick’s brainchild and is one of the largest of its kind in the Southeast. Over the years it has drawn the eye of many college coaches and scouts.
At the event, teams plays two 16-minute running-clock halves, with points awarded for opponents’ shooting fouls until the final 2 minutes of each half, when free throws are shot.
Freedom late in the day was set to tangle with Ardrey Kell plus a replacement foe after their scheduled opponent, McDowell, dropped out on Friday night.
Fellow Burke County schools East Burke and Draughn also participated in the event, facing Franklin and Foard and North Iredell, Foard and Bishop McGuinness respectively.
The Lady Patriots open the regular season with a late night in the middle of the week as they travel to face Weddington on Nov. 23, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.