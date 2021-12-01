Lady Patriots survive late EB rally, 65-58

No lead was safe for the Freedom girls basketball team in its home opener at Crump-Rogers Gymnasium against long-time rival East Burke on Tuesday night.
The Lady Patriots held a 21-point cushion in the third quarter, but a fourth-quarter rally by the Lady Cavaliers brought the gap down to five.
However, free throws in the final minute of play extinguished the Lady Cavaliers’ fiery charge, sealing a 65-58 Freedom win for a 2-0 start to the season. Stevee McGee (game-high 23 points) made all four of her fourth-quarter free throws, and FHS teammates Sydnie Demiter (14) and Christena Rhone (11) also made a pair apiece at the line.
“I’m just proud of the way we gutted it out at the end,” said Lady Patriots coach Amber Reddick. “I thought East Burke shot the ball well, and we had miscues on defense. It was good for some of our kids to step up and make big plays.”
The opening quarter saw Freedom lead by one, 15-14, before outscoring the Lady Cavaliers (0-1) by a 20-5 margin over a stretch of play that featured seven points from McGee and five from Zakiah King.
Third-quarter baskets by Rhone and Amighty Walker and a 3-pointer by Statlee McGee kept the Lady Patriots advantage at 21 points.
The Lady Cavs finished the quarter scoring the final six points including an Aubree Grigg basket and a 3 from freshman Braelyn Stilwell to just trail 50-35.
The rally continued on an 11-2 run to open the fourth, starting with a 3 by Grigg and a Taylor Bostain basket, assisted by Stilwell, plus free throws by Stilwell and Kamiah Lawing.
Ally Moore and Kassie Turner also knocked down 3s, with Lawing adding a basket to dig into the Lady Patriots lead.
Stilwell led the Lady Cavs with 19 points as she started her first career prep game, with Grigg (12) and Moore (11) also scoring in double figures.
“We’re a pretty young team so to have that resiliency and never give up, I’m proud of them,” said EB coach Crystal Bartlett.
BOYS
Freedom 70, EB 47
The Patriots scored the first nine points and built a 20-point second-quarter lead en route to the season-opening win.
Philly Harris and Gavin McNaughton 3s and a three-point play by Amore Connelly spearheaded the opening run for Freedom (1-0).
Two 3s by Trey Ledford and a steal and basket by Avery Pollard with the addition of 10 points by Jayden Powell continued a strong Patriot performance.
Nine second-quarter points by Carter Crump cooled Freedom’s lead down only for the Cavaliers (0-1) to trail by 15 at the halftime break.
Powell scored seven second-half points for the Patriots to finish with a game-high 17 in his first game with the program, with Drew Costello scoring nine of his 14 points after halftime. Connelly, a freshman, was the other double-digit scorer for Freedom with 10 points.
Crump led the Cavs with 15 points with Logan Coffey adding 11, eight in the second half.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.