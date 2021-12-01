Lady Patriots survive late EB rally, 65-58

No lead was safe for the Freedom girls basketball team in its home opener at Crump-Rogers Gymnasium against long-time rival East Burke on Tuesday night.

The Lady Patriots held a 21-point cushion in the third quarter, but a fourth-quarter rally by the Lady Cavaliers brought the gap down to five.

However, free throws in the final minute of play extinguished the Lady Cavaliers’ fiery charge, sealing a 65-58 Freedom win for a 2-0 start to the season. Stevee McGee (game-high 23 points) made all four of her fourth-quarter free throws, and FHS teammates Sydnie Demiter (14) and Christena Rhone (11) also made a pair apiece at the line.

“I’m just proud of the way we gutted it out at the end,” said Lady Patriots coach Amber Reddick. “I thought East Burke shot the ball well, and we had miscues on defense. It was good for some of our kids to step up and make big plays.”

The opening quarter saw Freedom lead by one, 15-14, before outscoring the Lady Cavaliers (0-1) by a 20-5 margin over a stretch of play that featured seven points from McGee and five from Zakiah King.

Third-quarter baskets by Rhone and Amighty Walker and a 3-pointer by Statlee McGee kept the Lady Patriots advantage at 21 points.