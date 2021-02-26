Lady Pats hang on vs. Asheville in 2nd round, 70-66

Nail-biting, breath-holding, hand-wringing, it’s all part of the playoff experience, and Freedom girls basketball fans did plenty of that in Thursday night’s 70-66 NCHSAA 3A West second-round home triumph over Asheville at Crump-Rogers Gym.
Senior guard Danisha Hemphill lit up the scorebook with a game-high and season-high 31 points for the No. 1 seed Lady Patriots (11-0), and classmate Lee Kania came off the bench for three key plays in the final 2:00 that made the difference between winning and losing a four-point game against the No. 9 seed Lady Cougars.
The magnitude of the game was not lost on Hemphill, who says she is aware of the stakes every time she steps onto the court.
“I prepare myself differently,” she said of playing in the postseason. “Especially since I am a senior now, this could possibly be my last game, so I like to prepare myself mentally more.”
Freedom led 21-12 through one quarter and eased the margin out to 40-28 at halftime.
Hemphill then scored all nine FHS points in the third period, outscoring Asheville (12-3) by a point by herself. Once the Cougars scored five straight to draw within 40-33 to open the period, Hemphill’s seven unanswered points gave the hosts their largest lead at 47-33.
But about that time, Freedom standout senior forward Adair Garrison was hit with her fourth foul, and Asheville started pounding away inside with Emma Smith, quickly drawing within 51-44 with 6:15 remaining.
Freedom’s lead was whittled down to four points by the time Garrison fouled out just under the 2-minute mark, calling Kania — who had four fouls herself — back into action.
After FHS broke some pressure, Kania found herself inside for first a basket, then later a nice wraparound assist through traffic to Amighty Walker, both in the ensuing 60 seconds, to push the lead back from four to six twice.
Freedom had made nine of its last 10 free throws in trying to put the game away before two misses in the final 20 seconds allowed Asheville to finally make it a one-score game at 68-66. With just 7.7 seconds to go, the Lady Pats were again fouled and again missed a pair, but Kania grabbed the offensive board and went back up for a bucket to seal it.
“I figured (Hemphill) would make it, but I wanted to be there just in case,” Kania said. “I knew it was either going to be me or Asheville to get the rebound, so I decided it was going to be me, we’re going to win. We’re going to go on because last year we were almost there but didn’t get it, and I didn’t want to go through that again.”
Junior Stevee McGee joined Hemphill in double figures with 11 points, and a balanced bottom half of the Freedom scoring sheet also featured Garrison and Kania with eight apiece plus Walker and Christena Rhone with six each.
Smith scored 20 points to lead Asheville 20, and Evangelia Paulk added 19.
The win lifts Freedom to its seventh regional semifinal appearance in the last eight seasons. Next, the Lady Patriots seek a third straight regional final appearance and remarkable fifth in six years when they host No. 12 seeded rival Hickory (10-2). Tip-off is tentatively set for Saturday at 3 p.m. and should be finalized by Friday morning.
FHS administration says thanks to Friday’s statewide expanded gathering policy going into effect, 250 tickets can be sold at the gate for Saturday’s game. Fans can arrive on campus one hour before tipoff, doors are expected to open 45 minutes prior to tipoff, and the game will still be live-streamed for those unable to attend.
In the other regional semifinal game in the bracket, No. 2 Enka (15-1) hosts No. 3 Carson (16-0) on Saturday.
