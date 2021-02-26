Lady Pats hang on vs. Asheville in 2nd round, 70-66

Freedom’s lead was whittled down to four points by the time Garrison fouled out just under the 2-minute mark, calling Kania — who had four fouls herself — back into action.

After FHS broke some pressure, Kania found herself inside for first a basket, then later a nice wraparound assist through traffic to Amighty Walker, both in the ensuing 60 seconds, to push the lead back from four to six twice.

Freedom had made nine of its last 10 free throws in trying to put the game away before two misses in the final 20 seconds allowed Asheville to finally make it a one-score game at 68-66. With just 7.7 seconds to go, the Lady Pats were again fouled and again missed a pair, but Kania grabbed the offensive board and went back up for a bucket to seal it.

“I figured (Hemphill) would make it, but I wanted to be there just in case,” Kania said. “I knew it was either going to be me or Asheville to get the rebound, so I decided it was going to be me, we’re going to win. We’re going to go on because last year we were almost there but didn’t get it, and I didn’t want to go through that again.”

Junior Stevee McGee joined Hemphill in double figures with 11 points, and a balanced bottom half of the Freedom scoring sheet also featured Garrison and Kania with eight apiece plus Walker and Christena Rhone with six each.