Lady Wildcats lose in unbeaten showdown vs. Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — Tuesday night’s matchup pitted the last two unbeaten teams in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference as the Draughn girls basketball team visited Bunker Hill.

The host Lady Bears took full control of the league race, shooting lights out from behind the arc and cruising to a 76-45 victory behind a game-high 26 points from senior guard Addison Wray to claim their fifth straight victory and third in a row by 30-plus points.

Despite the lopsided loss, the Lady Wildcats (2-1) got 18 points apiece from senior post Shea Owens and sophomore guard Ella Abernathy and still find themselves near the top of the standings with only one defeat.

It was Draughn’s first game in eight days.

“I think we had our ups and downs in the game,” Draughn coach Liz Taylor said. “We’re definitely going to have to start having more ups and downs so that we can come out with more energy. I’m disappointed with the outcome. We have a lot of work to do if we’re going to compete for first place.”

The Lady Wildcats were able to match the potent Lady Bear offense shot for shot to begin the game but ended up sending Bunker Hill to the charity stripe too often. Owens and fellow senior starter Haley Lowman found themselves with three fouls each in the first quarter alone.