Lahiri leads by 1 as Players Championship hits home stretch

None of that was enough to cause him a sleepless night going into the final day. He knew he had 25 holes left when he returned in ideal conditions Monday morning.

"That's a lot of golf on a lot of golf course," Lahiri said. "There's not much to get too far ahead of yourself. I'm just trying to stay in the moment and just do what I need to do next."

Lahiri, after a bogey on No. 15 to fall back into a share of the lead, got up-and-down from left of the green on the par-5 16th with a 12-foot birdie putt to move ahead. He was at 9-under 207.

Thomas was trying to stay in the game in his bid to become the first back-to-back winner of The Players since it began in 1974. But he found the water on the par-5 16th for bogey, and his pitch from the trees on the 18th went into the water. He had to make a 12-foot putt for bogey and a 72, leaving him six shots behind.

Tom Hoge, who shared the 18- and 36-hole lead, had a 72 and joined Cameron Smith (69) in the group two behind. Among those three back were former British Open champion Shane Lowry, whose third round was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the island-green 17th; Louis Oosthuizen and Russell Knox, who left Scotland for Jacksonville University and never left.