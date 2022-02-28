Larson holds off Dillon, Suarez for NASCAR win at Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. — Even after Kyle Larson’s dominant finish to 2021, he entered the new NASCAR Cup Series season full of uncertainty.

“Going into a new car, you just don’t know if you’re going to win or not,” he said.

Just two races into the new year in the new car, Larson no longer has to wonder — although his path to victory included a fateful collision with furious teammate Chase Elliott on a wild day at Fontana.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion held off Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez in a tense finish Sunday, surviving a restart with four laps left to win at Auto Club Speedway for the second time.

Before the chaotic finish, Larson and Elliott made contact with just under 20 laps to go, with Larson pinching his Hendrick Motorsports teammate into the wall while he fought to stay in front of Joey Logano. Larson apologized for the collision over the radio, saying he hadn’t seen Elliott making a bold move to get past him — but Elliott, who finished 26th, and his team were decidedly displeased.