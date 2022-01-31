Late goal lifts 'Canes past Sharks

"We've just got to keep doing that and always getting better every day," Svechnikov said.

Reimer played for Carolina for two seasons, with 22 appearances last season and 25 appearances in 2019-20. Sunday was his 25th game of the season with the Sharks.

In December, another of Carolina's goalies from last season, Alex Nedeljkovic, was back in the building with Detroit. He, too, was pinned with a loss that night.

When Petr Mrazek came to Carolina with the Toronto Maple Leafs in October, he didn't play. Mrazek was the Hurricanes' top goalie for stretches of the past two seasons. It's possible Mrazek could be in the net when the teams meet in the first game following the All-Star break, as he has returned to action following a long layoff.

Until Svechnikov's goal, Carolina was in danger of not scoring in the second or third period for the second day in a row. Both goals Saturday in a 2-1 win over New Jersey came in the first period. So, three of the last four goals for the Hurricanes have been recorded in first periods following a two-game stretch with no first-period goals.

The Sharks travel to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, while the Hurricanes are off until a Feb. 7 makeup game at Toronto.