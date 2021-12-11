Late shot lifts Notre Dame over Kentucky

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Freshman and hometown hero Blake Wesley’s driving pull-up jumper in the lane with 11.7 seconds to go put Notre Dame ahead as the Irish stunned No. 10 Kentucky 66-62 on Saturday.
Dane Goodwin added a dunk as time expired and fans stormed the Purcell Pavilion court.
Wesley — the first South Bend public high school student to sign at Notre Dame in 36 years — was among those mobbed after hitting the winner in his first collegiate home start.
Notre Dame (4-4) ended a three-game losing skid in its first matchup of the season against a ranked team, while also halting the Wildcats’ (7-2) seven-game winning streak.
LSU recovers from slow start, beats Ga. Tech
ATLANTA — Tari Eason didn’t panic when No. 25 Louisiana State trailed throughout the first half against Georgia Tech on Saturday night.
Eason knows the Tigers are at their best after halftime.
He scored a career-high 23 points to help LSU recover from a 15-point first-half deficit, beating the Yellow Jackets 69-53 and remaining undefeated.
The Tigers outscored the Yellow Jackets 39-19 after the break.
Williams posts second triple-double in Wake history
WINSTON-SALEM — Alondes Williams finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to post the second triple-double in Wake Forest history and the Demon Deacons cruised to a 79-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.
Williams joins Tim Duncan, who did it in a win over Maryland in 1996, as the only Demon Deacons to accomplish the feat.
Carter Whitt came off the bench to score 16 — sinking 4 of 7 from 3-point range — for Wake Forest (7-1). The Deacons are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season when they opened with 16 straight victories.
Garcia, Love lift NC in 80-63 win over Elon
CHAPEL HILL — Dawson Garcia and Caleb Love each scored 22 points and North Carolina pulled away and posted an 80-63 win over Elon on Saturday.
The Tar Heels went to the free throw line 35 times, knocking down 27 (77%) to overcome a 23-for-53 (39%) shooting night from the field.
North Carolina held a 43-28 advantage on the boards, pulling down 33 defensive rebounds and holding Elon (2-8) to just two offensive rebounds.
Saint Louis gets 79-68 win over BC
ST. LOUIS — Yuri Collins set a school record with 19 assists — the most in an NCAA game this season — to go with 14 points and Saint Louis beat Boston College 79-68 on Saturday.
Collins broke the Saint Louis assists record set by Jim Roder versus Southern Miss during the 1986-87 season. He was 5-of-5 shooting as the sophomore collected his second career double-double.
Collins’ final assist came on a length-of-the-court pass to Francis Okoro for a game-ending dunk.
Gamecocks rally over ‘Noles
ROCK HILL, S.C. — James Reese V and Devin Carter combined for 23 second-half points and South Carolina overcame a 16-point deficit to edge Florida State 66-65 on Saturday.
Carter’s bucket with three minutes left gave the Gamecocks (7-2) the lead for good and they held on when Malik Osborne missed a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Carter finished with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Osborne led the Seminoles (5-4), who lost their third straight, with 15 points with three 3-pointers plus nine rebounds.
Miami gets past Fordham 72-66
NEW YORK — Charlie Moore scored 18 points and Miami made six free throws in the closing minute to edge Fordham 72-66 at the Barclays Center on Sunday.
Isaiah Wong added 17 points and Kameron McGusty 15 for the Hurricanes (8-3), who chose to play at the home of the New York Nets because the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament will be there in March.
Fordham pumped up 38 3-pointers, 21 in the second half, but made just four in each half for 21%. The Rams shot 38% overall, 29% in the second half.