Late shot lifts Notre Dame over Kentucky

Williams posts second triple-double in Wake history

WINSTON-SALEM — Alondes Williams finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to post the second triple-double in Wake Forest history and the Demon Deacons cruised to a 79-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Williams joins Tim Duncan, who did it in a win over Maryland in 1996, as the only Demon Deacons to accomplish the feat.

Carter Whitt came off the bench to score 16 — sinking 4 of 7 from 3-point range — for Wake Forest (7-1). The Deacons are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season when they opened with 16 straight victories.

Garcia, Love lift NC in 80-63 win over Elon

CHAPEL HILL — Dawson Garcia and Caleb Love each scored 22 points and North Carolina pulled away and posted an 80-63 win over Elon on Saturday.

The Tar Heels went to the free throw line 35 times, knocking down 27 (77%) to overcome a 23-for-53 (39%) shooting night from the field.

North Carolina held a 43-28 advantage on the boards, pulling down 33 defensive rebounds and holding Elon (2-8) to just two offensive rebounds.