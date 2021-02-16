Lenoir-Rhyne announces updated fan policy

HICKORY — In accordance with current local, state and federal health guidelines, Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics has announced its attendance policy for upcoming home athletic events. This fan policy will go into effect Feb. 20. As previously announced, no fans or parents from visiting teams will be permitted at L-R home events this spring.

For men's and women's lacrosse, spectators will be limited to 150 at Moretz Stadium. Student-athletes will be allowed two guests each, and a limited number of students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 150 spectators is reached.

For men's and women's soccer and track and field, spectators will be limited to 100 at the Moretz Sports Athletic Complex. Student-athletes will be allowed two guests each, and a limited number of students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 100 spectators is reached.

For baseball, spectators will be limited to 100 at Durham Field. Student-athletes will be allowed two guests each, and a limited number of students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 100 spectators is reached.