Liberty’s Hilliard playing at FBU nationals

NAPLES, Fla. — The middle school football season may be pandemic-delayed, but Liberty seventh-grader Logan Hilliard hasn’t let that keep him off the gridiron.

The running back/outside linebacker tried out and made Football University’s Team Carolina, which earned a wild card berth into the FBU National Championship tournament, playing Indiana on Thursday in Naples, Fla.

“Logan first made Team Carolina in November,” said Bo Hilliard, his mother. “He had to try out and he made it, then we actually got invited down as a wild card. We didn’t win our (regional) game against Maryland, but we won our game against South Carolina, 32-0.”

For Logan, FBU is an opportunity not only to play during a fall football season that’s been dormant locally, but a chance to hone his abilities and be around other good players, respected coaches and people with an eye for talent.

“We’re excited,” Bo said. “He’s going to get a lot of exposure. There will be college scouts. This is a great opportunity for him. At this young of a level, getting to play in front of college scouts is exciting. It’s definitely helpful for him to still be able to develop his skills and be coached by some of the best coaches in North Carolina.”