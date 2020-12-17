Liberty’s Hilliard playing at FBU nationals

NAPLES, Fla. — The middle school football season may be pandemic-delayed, but Liberty seventh-grader Logan Hilliard hasn’t let that keep him off the gridiron.
The running back/outside linebacker tried out and made Football University’s Team Carolina, which earned a wild card berth into the FBU National Championship tournament, playing Indiana on Thursday in Naples, Fla.
“Logan first made Team Carolina in November,” said Bo Hilliard, his mother. “He had to try out and he made it, then we actually got invited down as a wild card. We didn’t win our (regional) game against Maryland, but we won our game against South Carolina, 32-0.”
For Logan, FBU is an opportunity not only to play during a fall football season that’s been dormant locally, but a chance to hone his abilities and be around other good players, respected coaches and people with an eye for talent.
“We’re excited,” Bo said. “He’s going to get a lot of exposure. There will be college scouts. This is a great opportunity for him. At this young of a level, getting to play in front of college scouts is exciting. It’s definitely helpful for him to still be able to develop his skills and be coached by some of the best coaches in North Carolina.”
The list of FBU alumni is quite impressive — Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, North Carolina QB Sam Howell, Tar Heels WR Dyami Brown, Southern California QB J.T. Daniels, and Trojans WR Amon-Ra St. Brown all are past participants with the organization.
“(Logan’s) season was getting ready to wrap up and I wanted him to keep playing so that he could play year-round and keep developing his skills, so I was searching on the Internet and happened to find FBU. We went to Charlotte for tryouts and paid the fee.
“He was accepted to the team, which we were excited about. The coach said they had cut some kids who were on the team last year, so the fact that (Logan) made it was really good.”
Team Carolina’s regional games were at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, and the team practiced there, as well. Carolina was in the East Bracket with fellow Atlantic Division teams Maryland Metro, Richmond and South Carolina, along with Northeast Division teams Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
“This is the biggest tournament in the nation,” Bo said. “Lots of alumni are now playing for colleges.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!