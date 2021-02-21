Liberty soccer teams both remain perfect

The Liberty Middle girls soccer squad edged past visiting Heritage in Friday’s rescheduled match, 3-2, in a battle of unbeaten teams that finished first and second last season in the Foothills Athletic Conference.

After an early Heritage goal, Liberty responded with two goals from Lorely Tzul, the first off a well-placed corner kick and the second via penalty kick.

Jayce Mull scored Liberty's final goal midway through the second half, and the Lady Knights (3-0 FAC) were able to resist a late charge by Heritage.

The Lady Eagles (0-1-2 FAC) were led in the narrow defeat by Laney Hodge and Piper Jillings.

Liberty’s match scheduled for Thursday at home against East Burke was postponed due to inclement weather and has not yet been rescheduled. LMS next visits West McDowell on Tuesday while Heritage is at East McDowell.

BOYS

Liberty 3, Heritage 0

The Knights (3-0 FAC) stayed perfect for the year on Friday at home after blanking Heritage (1-2 FAC).

Liberty tallied all three goals early on its way to victory. Gabe Batz started the scoring with a long-range goal from the right side, dropping in just over the hand of the Eagles goalkeeper.