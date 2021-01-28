Limited L-R women win again; Men postpone 4 more games

HICKORY — Mallory Sherrill had 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Lenoir-Rhyne women's basketball team cruised past Mars Hill 81-47 on Wednesday evening at home in South Atlantic Conference play.

Four L-R players finished in double figures as the Bears outscored the Lions 69-30 in the final three quarters to earn the victory. It marks the Bears’ first back-to-back wins on the year despite L-R (3-7) having just eight available players for a second consecutive game. Both Freedom High graduates and current freshmen guards Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise were among those inactive again.

Sherrill, a redshirt freshman, also posted five assists. Her points, rebounds and assists were all career-highs.

L-R’s Ashley Woodroffe had 13 of her 19 points in the second half, Korbin Tipton had a career-high 15 points plus six boards and Nakia Hooks finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Bears finish a three-game homestand Saturday at 2 p.m. against No. 21 Tusculum.

MEN

Bears postpone 4 more games