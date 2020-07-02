LOCAL BRIEFS: Bocks win twice in 3 days, Mace also victorious

CHARLOTTE — The sibling duo of Morganton’s Albany and Alex Bock picked up two single-day golf event wins this week, and they were joined as victorious by Connelly Springs’ Sam Mace at the latter event.
On Monday in the National Junior Golf Association’s Charlotte Junior Classic at Firethorne Country Club, Alex Bock won a playoff versus Charlotte’s Kola Abudu to win the boys 14-15 age group after finishing two over at 74. He birdied the par 4 second hole and earned par on all but two others. Albany Bock defeated Marvin’s Bridget Sullivan by two strokes to win the girls 13-18 category. Bock finished at a 21-over 93, collecting birdies on the par 3 12th hole and parring four others.
Then at Wednesday’s Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Triad One Day Tournament at Colonial Country Club in Thomasville, a par 71, Alex Bock (-2) won boys 12-13 by a stroke, Mace (-3) won boys 16-18 by four shots, and Albany Bock (+10) was victorious in girls 16-18 by a stroke.
Albany Bock is a rising senior and Alex Bock a rising freshman at Freedom and Mace is a rising junior at East Burke.
Bunker Hill boys hoops coach leaving
CLAREMONT — Dylan Johnson enjoyed his time as the head coach of the Bunker Hill varsity boys basketball team, as brief as it may have been. After one season at the helm of the Bears’ boys hoops program, the 29-year-old is leaving to become an assistant principal at North Buncombe High School in Weaverville.
Johnson’s father, Tommy, was an educator for over 30 years. He also won over 500 games as a boys basketball coach at the varsity level. The Bears finished 3-22 during the 2019-20 season, but Johnson had high hopes for the future and still does for whoever takes his place.
