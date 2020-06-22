LOCAL BRIEFS: GPro Tour’s Mimosa Open starts Tuesday

The GPro Tour hosts its sixth annual Mimosa Open starting Tuesday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, with tee times set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
It’s the first event for the tour since March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tour has announced a special “COVID-19 code of conduct” for players to follow and says additionally, no spectators will be allowed on-site at Mimosa during the three-day, 54-hole, stroke-play tournament.
The tour has held both summer and fall events at Mimosa since 2015.
Hudson native and Mimosa Hills member Matt Short, who opens today at 12:30 p.m., finished third in the 2019 fall event at Mimosa during a season in which he won two GPro events, made the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event and qualified to play the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.
Tadd Fujikawa, who was the youngest U.S. Open qualifier at age 15 in 2006, is also entered to play Mimosa this week.
Mace set for NC Jr Boys championship
Rising East Burke junior Sam Mace will start play Tuesday in the 53rd annual North Carolina Junior Boys’ Championship at Maple Chase Golf and Country Club in Winston-Salem.
The event features 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying, all Tuesday, after which the top 64 players advance to three days of single-elimination match play to determine the winner.
Mace is the 2020 Mimosa Hills junior boys club champion and won three conference events for the Cavaliers in the spring of 2019 as a freshman. He also won two Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) tournaments in ’19.
In other recent youth golf events, rising Freedom senior Albany Bock placed 23rd after shooting 87 at last week’s N.C. Junior Girls Championship at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir, and Mimosa members Connor Warren (75) and Brody Miller (80) of Spruce Pine tied for 19th and 40th respectively at the TYGA N.C. Middle School Tournament at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines.
County says youth baseball to start July 6
The Burke County Recreation Department has delayed the start of its youth baseball and softball season by one week, announcing recently on Facebook that the pandemic-delayed season will now start July 6.
The Rec announced late last month that it hoped to start play on June 29. There will be no postseason play this year.
The City of Morganton has also said it will hold youth baseball and softball leagues this summer but will limit the number of players per team to encourage social distancing and has eliminated the youngest age group for both boys and girls. The city said earlier this month it hoped to start games in late June or early July but has not yet released an exact start date.